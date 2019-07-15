Take the pledge to vote

Monsoon Special 2019: 5 Bollywood Movies That You Need to Watch This Season

With monsoons in full swing, here is a list of five romantic Bollywood movies that you can watch when it’s raining outside.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Monsoon Special 2019: 5 Bollywood Movies That You Need to Watch This Season
A YouTube grab from the film's trailer
As monsoon is finally here, people are gearing up to do various things to celebrate the season of romance. But what could be a better way of enjoying rain than watching something cute and mushy with your better half or maybe all by yourself while you sip some masala chai?

So with monsoons in full swing, here is a list of five romantic Bollywood movies that you can watch when it’s raining outside:

Jab We Met: Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met is the perfect movie if you want a combination of comedy and romance. Geet with her crazy tactics and Aditya with his brooding good looks can make up for any gloomy rainy day.

Aashiqui 2: If you are a sucker for sad romances, then this is the movie for you. Along with featuring crackling chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the movie also has soulful songs like Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu and Tum Hi Ho.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Well who doesn't remember the movie that inspired all of us to quit our corporate jobs and be a travel blogger instead. This mix of love, friendship and distance are perfect for a monsoon movie night.

Kal Ho Naa Ho: How can we skip this romantic classic featuring the terrific trio of Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. This adorable tale of love and heartbreak can be watched when you want to forget about your own personal heartbreak.

2 States: Even though many people claim to hate Chetan Bhagat's writing, one just can't seem to avoid this beautiful story of two individuals convincing their parents to get married. Directed by Abhishek Verman, 2 States is an absolute treat to eyes during monsoon.

