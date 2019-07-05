Monsoon Special 2019: 5 Tips to Take Care of Your Skin this Monsoon

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Monsoon Special 2019: 5 Tips to Take Care of Your Skin this Monsoon

Here’s a list of things that you need to incorporate in your daily skin care routine to get that glow this monsoon

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Monsoon Special 2019: 5 Tips to Take Care of Your Skin this Monsoon
Image: Getty Images
Loading...

Monsoons are finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited. After months of unbearable heat, some places in the country have finally gotten some relief. However, as every season comes with its own share of problems. Rainy season can be a nightmare for your skin. It can make your skin look patchy, and more prone to acne and pimples.

But don’t worry, we have got you all covered up. Here’s a list of things that you need to incorporate in your daily skin care routine to get that glow this monsoon:

Don't skip the Sunscreen:

Even though one might feel like sunscreen is not necessary on a rainy day, in reality it's not true. A cloudy day doesn’t mean your skin is safe from sun's UV rays. So make sure to invest in a good sunscreen.

Exfoliate, Clean, Tone and moisturize:

If you already follow a beauty routine, then you might be aware of these 4 steps. However, if you are not aware, all you need to do is exfoliate you skin first, then cleanse it, tone it and finally seal it with a moisturizer.

Stay Hydrated:

We have all heard water is the best medicine for every skin problem. So incorporate this medicine in your monsoon routine. Drink at least 2 liters of water daily, this will ensure that you are free of any toxics which might lead to acne and pimples.

Use Home remedies:

Opt for home remedies instead of cosmetic products. You can make your own homemade scrubs, cleansers and toners. One can even make their own facial masks with multani mitti.

Minimal makeup:

Since monsoons can wash out make-up, it's better to go bare face. However, if you still want to apply make-up, make sure you choose waterproof alternatives over the regular ones. Moreover, try to keep makeup to a minimum as monsoons can make your skin look patchy.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram