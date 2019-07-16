Monsoon Special 2019: 6 Bollywood Retro Rain Songs You Should Listen This Season
As the rain makes the city green once again, here are five retro monsoon songs that can make your day more romantic.
Image: @retrobolly/Instagram
Delhi-NCR experienced heavy showers on Monday, July 15, and if the predictions of Meteorological Department are to be believed, the city will continue to have light showers for another two days.
As the capital city of India experiences relief from the sweltering heat, it becomes mandatory to enjoy the rain with chai, pakoras (fritters) and some good music. While the recent Bollywood songs are not a bad option, it is always better to indulge in some retro nostalgia, just to make the evenings more musical.
As the rain makes the city green once again, here are five retro monsoon songs that can make your day more romantic:
1.Mausam Hai Aashiquana: Lata Mangeshkar has given some of the forever hits, and Mausam Hai Aashiquana from the movie, Pakeezah is one of them.
2.Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si: From the movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, the song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi si, casting Kishore Kumar and Madhubala is the quintessential monsoon song.
3.Rimjhim Gire Saawan: From the movie Manzil, the song Rimjhim Gire Sawan gives you one of the best musical duos of music director R D Burman and singer Kishore Kumar. Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Mousami Chatterjee, the song has two versions. The female version, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, shows the two lovers walking by the city of Bombay (Mumbai) in the rains.
4.Dum Dum Diga Diga: This song from the movie Chhalia is yet another monsoon song starring Raj Kapoor and Nutan. The song shows the actors dancing in the rain, as they welcome the showers.
5.O Sajna, Barkha Bahaar Ayi: Another monsoon song sung by Lata Mangeshkar includes O Sajna, Barkha Bahaar Ayi from the movie Parakh. In this song, Sadhana can be seen romantically singing it as she remembers her love.
6.Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein: Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein from the movie Ajnabee shows romantic chemistry between Zeenat Aman and Rajesh Khanna. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.
