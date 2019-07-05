Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Monsoon Special 2019: Five Food Items for a Blissful Monsoon this Year

As monsoons are just around the corner, here is a list of five food items that you need to have this monsoon.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Monsoon Special 2019: Five Food Items for a Blissful Monsoon this Year
As monsoons are just around the corner, here is a list of five food items that you need to have this monsoon.
Monsoons are finally here and we couldn’t be more excited. After days of facing scorching heat, the city is finally going to get some relief. A moderate temperature is going to set in, and people are going to witness rain droplets. Along with with that just like every other season, monsoons are also going to come with its own set of snacks. These snacks ranging from pakoras to jalebi are considered as a paradise by every food lover.

As monsoons are just around the corner, here is a list of five food items that you need to have this monsoon:

Pakoras: Nothing comes close to the feeling of having pakoras on a rainy day. These crispy Pakoras eaten with green spicy chutney tends to be a heaven for food lovers during monsoons. Even moong dal pakoras have its own personal fan base.

Cutting chai: Sipping your masala chai as rain is pouring down on the city is quite blissful. Combine this cutting chai with your crispy pakoras and now you have a complete monsoon meal.

Bhutta or roasted corn on the cob: Cooked over traditional coal, bhutta is something which is topped with salt and lemon. Being the healthiest of all the snacks, having bhutta during monsoon is something that is worth experiencing.

Jalebi: In the midst of spicy foods, one just can't ignore this yummy Indian dessert. This crispy hot Jalebi fulfills all the sweet cravings that one have during monsoons. For better taste, pair it with some hot rabdi as well!

Vada pav: If you are Mumbaikar, then you will surely agree that vada pav is one of the best food items to have during monsoons, made by stuffing hot vadas in the buns this item taste amazing with some spicy chutney and of course fried green chilies.

