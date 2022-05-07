Moong Dal Dosa Recipe For Quick And Easy Breakfast

Moong dal is very nutritious for our health. It contains Vitamin A, B, C and E and it also contains minerals like iron, calcium and potassium. Moong dal is also low in fat and very high in protein.

One of the easy dishes you can make with moong dal is moong dal dosa. Moong dal dosa is also very beneficial for health. Moong dal dosa can be a perfect dish for breakfast. It is also quite easy to make. The specialty of this dish is that it is equally liked by both elders as well as children.

Here is the easy recipe to make crispy Dosa of Moong Dal. By following this recipe, you can make Moong Dal Dosa full of taste and health at home.

Ingredients:

Moong dal - 1/2 cup

Rice - 3 tbsp

Onion - 1

Tomato - 1

Boiled potatoes - 2

Rai - 1 tsp

Green chilli - 2

Whole red chilli - 2

Curry leaves - 8 to10

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Green coriander chopped - 2 tbsp

Oil - 3 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

Process:

Step 1: First wash the rice and moong dal and soak them in water for 5 to 6 hours. By soaking in water, moong dal and rice will swell slightly and become soft.

Step 2: Grind the moong dal and rice finely. While grinding add green chilies and salt as per taste and use water as required. Now your dosa batter is ready.

Step 3: Take a big mixing bowl and add peeled and mashed boiled potatoes to it.

Step 4: Now put some oil in a pan and heat it on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot, add mustard seeds, whole red chilies and curry leaves and fry them.

Step 5: When the masala is lightly roasted, add finely chopped onions and fry till the onions become golden in colour. After this, add chopped tomatoes, turmeric and let it cook for some time.

Step 6: When the tomatoes become soft, add mashed potatoes to this mixture and cook while stirring with the help of a ladle. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes. The stuffing of the dosa will get ready.

Step 7: Take a nonstick tawa and put some oil on it and spread it all around. Now put the dosa batter in the middle of the pan and spread it to create a thin layer. Fry the dosa till it turns golden.

Step 8: When the dosa turns golden from the bottom, put potato stuffing in the centre and fold it. After that, remove it from the tawa to a plate. Similarly prepare dosa with all the batter.

Now the delicious Moong Dosa for breakfast is ready. It can be served with coconut chutney, tomato sauce or coriander chutney.

