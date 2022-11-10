More Efforts Required To Save Lives as COVID-19 Threat Continues: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has put unprecedented strain on the worldwide healthcare system. Due to a lack of information on respiratory therapy for COVID-19-related acute respiratory failure, clinical practice varies widely. Although some countries have made progress, particular efforts and resources are still needed to save lives as SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate among us, according to new research, as per a PTI report.

One of the six primary areas for action, selected by a wide panel of interdisciplinary experts from over 100 nations, to suggest activities to remove COVID-19 as a public health danger — is to focus on preserving lives via continuous efforts and resources.

Some of the recommendations made by the study are: adopting a whole-of-society strategy, which involves multiple disciplines; adopting whole-of-government approaches to identify, review, and address resilience in health systems and make them more responsive to people’s needs; and maintaining a vaccines-plus approach, which includes a combination of COVID-19 vaccination, other structural and behavioural interventions. Proposals for creating technology that can reach specific groups, such as vaccinations, medicines, and services, were also prioritised.

Other recommendations, published in the journal Nature, with at least 99 per cent agreement — include communicating effectively with the public, restoring public confidence, and involving communities in pandemic response management, according to the report.

Only six suggestions received more than 5% disagreement, according to the report, including one that explores additional economic incentives to address vaccination hesitancy or a symptom-based approach to identify COVID-19 in locations with limited access to testing.

“To the greatest degree possible, our results emphasize health and social policy recommendations that can be implemented in months, not years, to help bring this public health threat to an end,” said a co-author of the study and member of the University of Barcelona, Quique Bassat.

