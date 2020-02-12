Delhi result tally
More Men Buy Fashion Items On EMI Than Women, Says Survey
The survey also showed that fashion loans were highest in the age range of 25-30 followed by 31-35 and then 18-24.
Representative Image.
Turning conventional wisdom on its head, a new survey on Tuesday suggested that men in India are no less interested than women when it comes to purchases related to fashion items.
In fact, the results of the survey by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven consumer lending platform ZestMoney showed that more men were ready to buy fashion items on EMI than women.
The survey is based on the purchasing habit of ZestMoney's millennial customers.
Over 65 per cent of loans taken on ZestMoney fashion partners were by men, shelling out Rs 16,000 as average order value.
For many, a delay in having the item results in their looking elsewhere.
The survey also showed that fashion loans were highest in the age range of 25-30 followed by 31-35 and then 18-24.
Interestingly, the results also showed that men spend more on fashion than women.
Traditionally, it was thought that men did not care much about fashion, while women were thought to spend heavily on fashion and apparel.
