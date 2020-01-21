Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

More Users Mention Star Signs, Climate Change In Bio, Says Tinder

The use of astrological signs in personal bios grew 16 per cent and climate change mentions rose up by 80 per cent in the last year on Tinder.

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Tinder Logo. (Image for representation)
Tinder Logo. (Image for representation)

The use of astrological signs in personal bios grew 16 per cent and climate change mentions rose up by 80 per cent in the last year on Tinder, the dating platform said on Tuesday.

Sharing quick ways for users to match better this February, Tinder shared that 18-24 year olds are 43 per cent more likely to name a star sign with Leo's being the "most likely to shout their sign from the rooftops".

Topics like the environment, social justice, volunteer, equality and politics, were also major connectors in 2019.

"In 2019, more Tinder bios mentioned a Myers' Briggs (MB) personality type. What struck us most is that introverts are having a major moment on Tinder. The top three most commonly called out MB types on Tinder are Introverts. The rarest type of all, INFJs - just 1 percent of the world - are actually most likely to make their Myers' Briggs (type) known to potential partners," Tinder said.

