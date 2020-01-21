More Users Mention Star Signs, Climate Change In Bio, Says Tinder
The use of astrological signs in personal bios grew 16 per cent and climate change mentions rose up by 80 per cent in the last year on Tinder.
Tinder Logo. (Image for representation)
The use of astrological signs in personal bios grew 16 per cent and climate change mentions rose up by 80 per cent in the last year on Tinder, the dating platform said on Tuesday.
Sharing quick ways for users to match better this February, Tinder shared that 18-24 year olds are 43 per cent more likely to name a star sign with Leo's being the "most likely to shout their sign from the rooftops".
Topics like the environment, social justice, volunteer, equality and politics, were also major connectors in 2019.
"In 2019, more Tinder bios mentioned a Myers' Briggs (MB) personality type. What struck us most is that introverts are having a major moment on Tinder. The top three most commonly called out MB types on Tinder are Introverts. The rarest type of all, INFJs - just 1 percent of the world - are actually most likely to make their Myers' Briggs (type) known to potential partners," Tinder said.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'You Make Me So Proud', Says Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone After Crystal Awards
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up
- Pet Cat Dies After Vet Accidentally Injects Euthanasia Instead of Rabies Vaccine
- Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra 'The Rock' Chahal With Viral Tattoo Meme
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet