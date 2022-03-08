Moringa Flowers, Fruits And Leaves: Health Benefits And How To Consume It

The beautiful Moringa tree is not just a visual treat to the eyes but is a miracle tree in reality. This is because every part of the tree is edible that is why it is deemed as a superfood. Health experts used moringa, which is also known as drumstick tree, horseradish tree, ben oil tree, or ‘sahjan ke phool’, for centuries because of its medicinal properties and health benefits. But hardly anyone knows that it can be added to the meals and consumed in several forms during this spring season.

This spring, you can consume moringa in the form of tea, fritters, curry, pickle, sabzi, and even make chapati. Yes, you heard that right. Moringa is a popular culinary ingredient in the eastern part of the country.

Talking about the health benefits of the miracle tree, moringa contains several nutritious compounds like zinc, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin B1 (thiamine), magnesium, B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B-6, potassium, folate, and ascorbic acid (vitamin C), iron, phosphorus. By now, it is clear that moringa provides nutrition, but it does more than just provide nutrition.

Let’s take a look at it:

Lowers cholesterol level

The leaves of the miracle tree are the dependable remedy against high cholesterol. The fluctuating cholesterol levels are known to result in major cardiovascular diseases, but moringa leaves are known to lower the cholesterol level. Fights inflammation

Due to the presence of isothiocyanates, its leaves are anti-inflammatory. For the unversed, inflammation is the root cause of deadly diseases like cancer, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and many autoimmune diseases. Lowers blood sugar level

Isothiocyanates not only fight inflammation but also stabilises blood sugar levels, which are known to cause heart problems and damage the organs. Safeguards the liver

Moringa leaves are highly beneficial for people suffering from tuberculosis as their leaves reduce the negative effects of anti-tubercular drugs. Not just this, but moringa leaves also repair the liver cells, and protect the liver against oxidative damage.

