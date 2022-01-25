Morning Exercise Reduces Obesity, Evening Blood Sugar Levels: Study

In today’s day and age, everyone is pressed for time. We’re all aware of the need for exercise, but we’re not sure when to do it. Although there is no set time for exercise, doing it at a certain time of the day improves its effectiveness. The morning is usually the ideal time to exercise for those who get up early. The evening is preferable for those who have free time towards the end of the day. There are advantages to exercising both during the day and at night.

According to a report published in the New York Times, scientists who have been studying this for the last three years have concluded that exercising in the morning reduces obesity while doing it in the evening reduces blood sugar levels.

The study states that people with type-2 diabetes who were exercising three times a day experienced a reduction in blood sugar levels, while the same people who exercised in the afternoon and evening saw their blood sugar levels drop even more.

This finding by scientists is based on studying samples, including both humans and rats. Lisa Chow, a researcher at the University of Minnesota, said that the study is still going on. Lisa Chow further added that the cells of the body work very differently at day and dusk, with varying effects on the body.

Scientists from all over the world are conducting research on this topic. However, the findings of this research show that people with excess body weight should exercise in the mornings, while diabetics should exercise in the evening.

