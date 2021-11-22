Moschino Launches Pet Line for the Uber Fashionable Dogs

American fashion designer and creative director of the Italian fashion house Moschino, Jeremy Scott launched a fashion line for pets this weekend. The pet line by Moschino includes jersey dog T-shirts, biker jackets, trench coats and accessories.

Sharing some of the pictures of pet dogs in the Moschino pet line, Jeremy wrote on Instagram, “I am so excited to finally share the news, Ihave designed a Moschino Pet Line. Modelling some of the house signatures are some of the most stylish dogs.”

The adorable pets were seen in the couture collection by the Italian fashion house. The first picture of the Moschino pet line campaign saw an adorable pet wearing the Twill dog jacket. The clothing item is priced at $450 (Rs33,499). Made with polyester fabric, the olive green jacket comes with zip pocket detail, logo print on the back, and a zip closure.

The following pictures showed another dog model in a chic Moschino look. The white-furred pet wore a Gabardine and Nylon Dog Coat along with a hat. The clothing item is being sold for $595 (Rs44,292). The trench coat for dogs comes with buttons, belt and Moschino Couture logo which is embroidered. The trench coat also has an adjustable and removable belt with buckle.

The classic black faux leather jacket worn by the bull dog model sells for $645 (Rs 48,006) and features a contrasting logo print and metal zip. The jacket is made of Polyurethane.

Moschino pet line also features some comfy clothing items for fashionable pets, like a sweatshirt, or jersey t-shirt in colours fuschia and black. The collection also features fancy Moschino dog collars, charm dog leash, and couture dog bowls.

Fashion enthusiasts are certainly in awe of the latest collection launched by Jeremy. The collection includes 14 ready-to-wear looks and accessories. Most of the items in the recent line are classic Moschino creations that have been reduced in size to fit the pets.

