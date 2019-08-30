Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mosquito-borne Diseases: How to Keep Dengue at Bay with Food That Boost Immunity System

All Indian households depend on turmeric for a lot of functions. From adding flavor to the food to using it for religious purposes, turmeric is an important part of our lives.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
Mosquito-borne Diseases: How to Keep Dengue at Bay with Food That Boost Immunity System
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...

Monsoon can be a tough time as it takes a toll on human health. From manageable disease like cold and flu, to fatal diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya, monsoon brings along with it health complications that can put us at risk. However, despite our best efforts towards the prevention of monsoon diseases such as malaria, viral fever, dengue, chikungunya, we often fall prey to them.

While it might not be possible to avoid mosquito bites, as despite using ways like using mosquito repellents and avoiding mosquito-breeding, the vector succeeds in transmitting these diseases. However, one can always depend on a healthy, immunity-booster diet that can make the body healthy and give the virus a tough fight within the human body. Here are a few immunity-booster foods to keep dengue virus at bay:

1. Citrus Foods: Rich in Vitamin C, citrus food like lemon, orange, pineapple and others, helps in building strong immunity by increasing the production of white blood cells in the body. The white blood cells or lymphocytes are the disease-fighting cells of the body. In addition, Vitamin c rich foods are loaded with antioxidants and protect the body from damage from free radicals.

2. Garlic: Garlic is an important ingredient in most of the dishes that we cook at home. While it adds flavor and taste to the food, Garlic also helps in providing immunity to the body as it has the presence of sulfur (sulphur) in it. Garlic helps in fighting infections. In addition, it has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties as well.

3. Turmeric: All Indian households depend on turmeric for a lot of functions. From adding flavor to the food to using it for religious purposes, turmeric is an important part of our lives. The golden spice, loaded with medicinal properties, also helps in improving the functioning of the immune system. In addition, it has anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Ginger: Apart from adding flavor to our food, Ginger is usually used in tea to keep the body warm. The root plant is also an important immunity-booster and is helpful in treating sore throat, inflammation, nausea and other symptoms of dengue fever.

5. Yogurt: Apart from helping you in getting good sleep, yogurt is also known for its immunity-booster properties. A strong probiotic, yogurt helps in the functioning of the immune system. It also helps in improving digestive health.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
