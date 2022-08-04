Most Common Allergies In Kids To Watch Out For

Children often complain about health problems like cold, cough, rash, stomachache, cramps or nausea as compared to adults. Ever wondered why? That’s because children often play in dirt and dust, hence they are exposed to germs, which in turn can harm their health or skin. While most allergies do not have serious implications and can be cured using simple home remedies, if the condition prevails, it is important to visit the doctor and give your child proper medical attention.

Let us have a look at some of the most common allergies in children.

Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies are caused because of dust in the air or dirt. Depending on the allergy, a doctor may recommend antihistamines, eye drops or allergy shots.

Skin Allergy

It can be caused by touching something that your kid is allergic to or intake of unsuitable preservatives. Skin allergies can be cured by applying ice to the affected area. Wear cotton clothes to reduce irritation and don’t forget to bathe your kid in lukewarm water.

Food Allergies

Your kid might be allergic to a particular food. Make sure to exclude the food item while serving the meal or it could escalate the allergy quickly. While there is no permanent cure for food allergies, the symptoms can be medically treated and subsided in case of allergic episodes.

Pet Allergies

Some children are allergic to pets’ fur. This type of allergy only starts to show after the first contact between the kid and the pet. To avoid such allergic episodes, make sure there is a safe distance between your child and the pet.

Even though some of these allergies aren’t as serious as others, it is important for us to take ample precautions to avoid allergic episodes.

