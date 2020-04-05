Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Most People Think Being Vegetarian is for Super Health

Main motivation for non-vegetarians to consider being vegetarian is health, with environmental and animal rights motives being less common.

IANS

Updated:April 5, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most People Think Being Vegetarian is for Super Health
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that eating a plant-based diet can help boost heart health. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ andresr/ Istock.com)

What motivates non-vegetarians to follow a plant-based diet? Most people who consider becoming vegetarian do so for their health, say researchers, adding that, environment and animal rights was less motivational.

"The most common reason people say they would consider being vegetarian has to do with health," said study co-author Christopher J Hopwood, Professor at the University of California, Davis in the US.

According to the researchers, eating is an important day to day behaviour at the interface of individual differences, social dynamics, economics, health, and ethics.

Vegetarianism has emerged as a significant dietary movement in Western cultures.For the findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the research team surveyed 8,000 people of various ages and ethnicities, in two languages, in both the US and Holland, to help determine why non-vegetarians decide to become vegetarian.

In this study, they developed the Vegetarian Eating Motives Inventory (VMI), a brief and psychometrically robust measure of the three main motives for adopting a plant-based diet: health, the environment, and animal rights.

The results showed that the main motivation for non-vegetarians to consider being vegetarian is health, with environmental and animal rights motives being less common. However, people who are most committed to a vegetarian diet were most motivated by the environment or animal rights.

The researchers found that health motives were associated with conventionality and masculinity, whereas people who cite environmental or animal rights motives tend to be curious, open to experience, likely to volunteer and interested in the arts.

"Based on these results, advocacy groups could target certain kinds of people -- maybe advertise health benefits at a gym or church service, but environmental or animal rights perspectives at a museum or concert," Hopwood said.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    893,997

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,213,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,597

     

  • Total DEATHS

    65,600

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres