Most Popular Korean Foods K-Pop Stars Love to Eat

The craze of K-pop has taken the world by storm. From BTS to BlackPink, youngsters are big fans of K-pop stars. Everything that Korean artists do gets viral and becomes a trend. South Korea is also well-known for its food. From Kimchi to Bulgogi, Korean food is consumed by people all around the world. Here are some of the food items that K-pop stars are crazy for. If you are willing to try Korean food, then here is your must-try food list.

Korean fried chicken

Chicken is an all-rounder food item, you can have it in multiple ways, and one such great way is the Korean way. Korean fried chicken is loved by many K-pop stars including EXO’s Kai, SEVENTEEN‘s Woozi, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, Red Velvet‘s Joy, VIXX‘s Ravi, and BTS member Jin who loves to cook chicken by himself.

Tteokbokki

Mentioned in the famous Netflix show ‘Squid Game’, tteokbokki is a popular Korean street food. It is like a rice cake and is loved by Korean stars like SEVENTEEN‘s Joshua, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, and Cosmic Girls’ Mei Qi.

Kimchi

Kimchi is probably the most known Korean dish around the world. It resembles pickles a lot and that is why it is loved by many. Red Velvet’s Yeri and Seulgi, BTS’s J-Hope, and Jimin, are die-hard Kimchi fans.

Korean barbecue

Korean barbecue or KBBQ is also the go-to of many K-pop idols including Red Velvet‘s Seulgi and Yeri, MONSTA X‘s Hyungwon, PENTAGON‘s Kino, Yeoone and Jinho, and SEVENTEEN‘s The8.

Ganjang gejang

Ganjang gejang is a fermented raw crab cooked with soy sauce. The dish is loved by K-pop icon Hwasa, and the handsome hunks of BTS V and J-Hope.

Desserts

Korean desserts are also no less than any other food item. Many K-pop stars have a sweet tooth including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, GFRIEND‘s Yerin, VIXX‘s Ken, BTS’s RM, and Jungkook. They love to devour jellies and ice cream.

