Most Weight-Loss-Friendly Fatty Foods That are Also Healthy

All foods go through different and individual metabolic pathways in the body. They can also have enormously different impacts on your hunger, hormones as well as the number of calories you burn. All the calories are not created equally. Although fatty foods are considered off the list when one is looking for ways to shed some kilos. They are believed to be unhealthy and also tend to make one feel bulky. However, it is important that the body is provided with dietary fat needs. Not only is it essential for weight loss, but also for one’s overall well-being.

Here are some weight-loss-friendly foods on the planet that are also healthy for your body:

1. Eggs

Most people avoid eating egg yolks when it comes to losing weight, as they are considered to be high in fats. Although egg whites have protein, egg yolks contain rich in healthy fats that are essentially monounsaturated. Hence, whole eggs should be a must for a weight loss diet.

2. Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel have high amounts of healthy omega-3 fatty acids and protein good for the heart and weight loss. These fishes are also rich in protein, which helps in keeping cravings at bay for a long while.

3. Dark chocolate

Few slabs of dark chocolates are believed to do more good than harm. It has pure cocoa butter, which helps you in feeling full for a long time and aids in weight loss. Rich in fiber, the healthy fats, iron, copper, magnesium, manganese, and antioxidant properties found in dark chocolate also lower blood pressure levels.

4. Coconut

Including coconut when it comes to eating or even cooking with coconut oil does not affect your weight at all and is harmless. Although it has high saturated fats, it also contains lauric acid which fights bacteria and checks cholesterol levels. Coconut oil is also excellent to reduce abdominal fat.

5. Avocado

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats and a sure go-to high-fat food for losing weight. The amount of fiber and protein content found in avocados helps in making you feel fuller for a longer period of time and also keeping your high-calorie food pangs at bay.