Mother Teresa Death Anniversary 2021: Inspirational Quotes by the Nobel Prize Winner 

Mother Teresa was an inspiration for many people around the world, as she devoted her life to millions of needy and vulnerable people. Her selflessness and service made her a symbol of love, peace and compassion. She won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. For her whole life she worked tirelessly for the poor in Kolkata and across the world. Mother Teresa was born in Skopje, in North Macedonia and spent most of her life in India. She started an organisation named Missionaries of Charity, for people suffering from HIV/AIDS, leprosy and Tuberculosis. In 1962, she was awarded Ramon Magsaysay for her contribution to the society.

Some of the inspirational quotes by her are as follows:

Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread. If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop. Intense love does not measure, it just gives. I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love. We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do. Love cannot remain by itself – it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service. The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved. What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family. I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here