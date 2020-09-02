Mother Teresa's 23rd Death Anniversary: 20 Inspiring Quotes on Love, Charity and Kindness

Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta was born on August 26, 1910. In her lifetime, she focussed on the plight of the poor and needy and caring for the sick and helpless. She was simply known and fondly remembered as Mother Teresa around the world. Mother Teresa helped establish homes for those dying of leprosy as well as providing food and healthcare. Mother Teresa was an inspiration to countless for her lifelong commitment to the most vulnerable and is revered by millions of the world.

Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 and was widely admired for her charitable work. She was honoured by governments and organizations around the world and was conferred with the 1979 Nobel Prize. Mother Teresa died after struggling with deteriorating health on September 5, 1997 at age 87.

Let’s have a look at some of the inspiring quotes by Mother Teresa

1. Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.

2. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.

3. Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.

4. If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.

5. Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.

6. Joy is prayer; joy is strength: joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.

7. Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do… but how much love we put in that action.

8. Love is not patronizing and charity isn’t about pity, it is about love. Charity and love are the same — with charity you give love, so don’t just give money but reach out your hand instead.

9. The person who gives with a smile is the best giver because God loves a cheerful giver.

10. Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.

11. If we want a love message to be heard, it has got to be sent out. To keep a lamp burning, we have to keep putting oil in it.

12. If we really want to love, we must learn how to forgive.

13. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.

14. I would rather make mistakes in kindness and compassion than work miracles in unkindness and hardness.

15. What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.

16. Love cannot remain by itself – it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service.

17. I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love.

18. The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.”

19. Intense love does not measure, it just gives.

20. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.