English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mothers! Breast milk, Saliva Can Boost Oral Health in Babies
The growth of some microbes are inhibited for up to 24 hours following breast milk and saliva mixing.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Wavebreak/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Besides being a source of nutrition, breast milk also plays an important role in shaping a healthy oral microbiome in babies, suggests a study.
The study, led by Queensland University of Technology (QUT), showed that the growth of some microbes was inhibited for up to 24 hours following breast milk and saliva mixing.
This slowing down was irrespective of whether the microorganism was considered to be "pathogenic" (harmful) or "commensal" (normally found) in an infant's mouth.
It could be because the interaction of neonatal saliva and breast milk releases antibacterial compounds, including hydrogen peroxide, the researchers said.
"Breast milk is high in an enzyme called xanthine oxidase which acts on two substrates, found in babies' saliva," said Emma Sweeney, from QUT's Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation.
"The release of hydrogen peroxide from this interaction also activates the 'lactoperoxidase system' which produces additional compounds that also have antibacterial activity, and these compounds are capable of regulating the growth of microorganisms," she added, in the paper published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Sweeney noted that the composition of newborns' mouth microbiota was an important factor in health and well-being.
"Changes to these bacterial communities in newborns have important implications for infection or disease early in life," she said.
"While adult oral microbiota are stable, our studies have shown that the microbiota in the mouths of newborns is much more dynamic and seems to be altered by the mode of feeding within the first few months of life."
However, this also has significant implications for premature or sick babies who are fed via a tube.
"In these cases, the mixing of breast milk and babies' saliva does not occur and so they do not receive the benefits of the antibacterial compounds released during breastfeeding.
"Other researchers have shown that hydrogen peroxide can remain active at pH levels similar to that of a baby's stomach, so we think that this antimicrobial activity seen in the mouth may also continue within the baby's stomach and intestines," Sweeney said.
The study, led by Queensland University of Technology (QUT), showed that the growth of some microbes was inhibited for up to 24 hours following breast milk and saliva mixing.
This slowing down was irrespective of whether the microorganism was considered to be "pathogenic" (harmful) or "commensal" (normally found) in an infant's mouth.
It could be because the interaction of neonatal saliva and breast milk releases antibacterial compounds, including hydrogen peroxide, the researchers said.
"Breast milk is high in an enzyme called xanthine oxidase which acts on two substrates, found in babies' saliva," said Emma Sweeney, from QUT's Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation.
"The release of hydrogen peroxide from this interaction also activates the 'lactoperoxidase system' which produces additional compounds that also have antibacterial activity, and these compounds are capable of regulating the growth of microorganisms," she added, in the paper published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Sweeney noted that the composition of newborns' mouth microbiota was an important factor in health and well-being.
"Changes to these bacterial communities in newborns have important implications for infection or disease early in life," she said.
"While adult oral microbiota are stable, our studies have shown that the microbiota in the mouths of newborns is much more dynamic and seems to be altered by the mode of feeding within the first few months of life."
However, this also has significant implications for premature or sick babies who are fed via a tube.
"In these cases, the mixing of breast milk and babies' saliva does not occur and so they do not receive the benefits of the antibacterial compounds released during breastfeeding.
"Other researchers have shown that hydrogen peroxide can remain active at pH levels similar to that of a baby's stomach, so we think that this antimicrobial activity seen in the mouth may also continue within the baby's stomach and intestines," Sweeney said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Tries to Troll Kareena and Janhvi, Latter's Savage Reply Will Leave You in Splits
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...