Mother's Day 2019: 3 Delicious & Easy Dishes to Cook for Your Mother

Let's face it, as much as we may crib, cry and cajole for takeaways and eating out, nothing beats the dishes cooked by mummy-dearest at home. No trained chef gourmet, celebrity or otherwise can replicate the taste of maa ke haath ka khaana.Not only is it soul-satisfying, but it also has the unconditional love and warmth of her hands. So why not let the food do all the talking this Mother's Day?Give her a break from the kitchen and cook these simple dishes to make Mother's Day all the more special for her.One of the most popular breakfast recipes from the streets of Maharashtra, the misal pav is a delight to the palate and perfectly tantalises all the senses. A complex curry of potatoes, freshly made spice paste and sprouted beans that go best with pav, it is usually topped with onions, tomatoes, farsan and lemon juice.• 2 cup sprouts• ¼ tsp turmeric• ½ tsp salt• 1 cup water• 2 tsp oil• 2 inch ginger, roughly chopped• 1 onion, finely chopped• 2 clove garlic• ¼ cup dry coconut / kopra• 1 to mato, finely chopped• ¼ cup water• 3 tbsp oil• 1 tsp mustard• 1 tsp jeera/cumin• few curry leaves• 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder• ¼ tsp turmeric / haldi• 1 tsp coriander powder• 1 tsp garam masala / Goda masala• small piece jaggery / gud• ½ tsp salt• 5 cup water• 2 cup farsan / mixture• ½ onion, finely chopped• 2 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped• 6 pav• 1 lemon, quarterHeat 3 tbsp oil in a large wok and splutter 1 tsp mustard, 1 tsp cumin and a few curry leaves to it.Add ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1 tsp coriander powder and 1 tsp garam masala. Saute on a low flame till the spices turn aromatic. Add in the prepared masala paste and sauté well.Cook till the oil is released from masala paste and then add in the cooked matki, sugar and ½ tsp salt and mix well.Now, add 5 cups of water and adjust consistency. Cover and boil for 10 minutes or till misal are cooked completely.Once the misal is cooked and the oil starts to float indicating misal is ready.Take the usal add some farsan over it on a serving plate. Top with chopped onions and coriander leaves over it and pour in a ladleful of gravy.Serve missal with pav and lemon wedges making a complete misal pav recipe.Fish cooked delicately in yoghurt with an array of spices. The curry is well rounded in flavour with hints of spices and a sour aftertaste running through.• Fish fillet: 5-6 big pieces• Plain curd: 200gm• Onion paste: 3 tbsp• Ginger paste: 1 tbsp• Garlic paste: 1 tbsp• Green chilli: 3-4• Garam Masala Powder: 1/2 tsp• Kashmiri Chilli Powder: 1/2 tsp• Turmeric powder: 1 tsp• Sugar: 1 tbsp• Mustard oil: 2 tbsp• salt: to tasteWash the fillets of fish and rub a little salt and turmeric powder on them.Take the curb id a big bowl and beat it till its consistency becomes lighter. Now add onion paste, ginger paste, garlic paste, garam masala, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric powder, sugar, salt and mustard oil to the yoghurt and give it a proper mix.Add at least two cups of water to dilute the mixture.Now place fillets over the curd mix and coat all the fishes properly. Leave it for an hour.After an hour, transfer the fish with the entire marinade in a microwave-proof bowl and cover with a lid.Cook for 20 minutes in medium heat. Open the lid and add slitted green chillies and cook for 10 more minutes on high heat. Serve with basmati rice.Fried potatoes enveloped in creamy gravy accompanied with fluffy fried flatbreads could be the perfect dinner recipe for your mum this Mother’s Day. The recipe is made using potatoes that have been simmered in yoghurt based gravy and flavoured with dry ginger powder and fennel.• 400 g Baby potatoes• Oil for frying• 4 tbsp Mustard oil• 2 Kashmiri dry red chilli• 3-4 Cloves• 2 Black cardamom• 2 Green cardamom• 5-6 Black peppercorns• 1 cup Onion Finely chopped• 1 and 1/2 cup Yogurt• 2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder• 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder• 1 tsp Dry ginger powder• 1/2 tsp Garam masala powder• 2 tsp Fennel powder• 2 tsp All purpose flour• Salt to tasteWash the baby potatoes and prick them with a toothpick all around. Heat water in a pan and add a tbsp. of salt in it. When it comes to boil, add the potatoes and boil till tender.Drain the water and peel off the potato skin. Heat oil for frying in a pan. Deep fry the potatoes till golden brown. Remove them from oil and keep aside.Now, heat mustard oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add Kashmiri dry red chillies, cloves, black cardamom, green cardamom and peppercorns and fry for a few seconds. Add onions and fry till golden brown.In a separate bowl, whisk yoghurt, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, dry ginger powder, garam masala, fennel powder and all-purpose flour.Pour the yoghurt mixture in the pan and keep whisking while pouring. Cook until the mixture comes to a boil. Add the potatoes, salt and 2 cups of water.Put a lid on the pan and simmer the heat to a minimum. Cook for 10-12 minutes on low heat. Serve hot with fried flatbreads or some aromatic rice.