Mother's Day 2019: Here are Bollywood's Most Stylish Mother-daughter Duo
From Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra to Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan, scroll down to witness the most stylish celebrity mother-daughter duo.
From Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra to Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan, scroll down to witness the most stylish celebrity mother-daughter duo.
Mother's Day is here and it's time to celebrate the most stylish and dynamic celebrity mother-daughter duo who have become the ultimate style mavens.
While Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra leave us inspired with their unbreakable bond, uncanny resemblance and picture-perfect style, the dynamic duo like Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli make us yearn to be fierce and stylish. On the other hand, Suhana and Gauri Khan show how to bring out our inner divas as we go on a vacation or a shopping spree.
Other famous duos like Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Neetu Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh make it a point to appear in unique style statements, so much so that we would love to steal looks from their closets.
Here are some of our favourite mother-daughter pairings from Bollywood who always step out with their stylish feet forward.
Priyanka Chopra & Madhu Chopra
Shweta Bachchan & Navya Naveli
Gauri Khan & Suhana Khan
Soni Razdan & Alia Bhatt
Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh
