Mother’s Day 2020: 5 Easy DIY Gift Ideas to Make Your Mom Smile

This Sunday will be extra special as the world will be celebrating Mother’s Day. As the name rightly suggests, the day is dedicated to all the mothers out there.

The celebrations, though, may not be as always this year due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, one can still do certain things to bring a smile on their mother’s face.

Take a look at these DIY gift ideas that are there as easy as they get.

1. Bake a cake

It may be difficult to find a bakery open in these times, so put on your chef’s hat and start baking. Usually, ingredients for a cake are also easily available at home. This gesture itself will melt your mom’s heart.

2. Paint a T-shirt

Paint a plain T-shirt at home on which you can write an inspirational quote or a message expressing your love. This will probably become one of the most prized possessions of your mother.

3. Homemade face pack

In most households, mothers barely manage to get time for self-care. On this special day, you can make a face pack for her using ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber, rose water, etc.

4. Make a card

Nothing beats a handmade card with a heartfelt note. All that you will need for a card is a sheet of paper and some coloured pens.

5. Cook a meal

Under these circumstances, all chores including cooking need to be done by family members. In majority of the households, it is the mother who cooks the meals. On her special day, give her a break from the kitchen and cook her favourite items.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365