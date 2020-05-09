Mother’s Day 2020: 5 Recipes To Bake A Cake In A Lockdown

Come Mother's Day this Sunday and all moms will appreciate a sinful portion of dessert. The best way to celebrate the most important lady in life is with luscious treats. After all, a celebration is incomplete without a cake.

Since going out is not an option currently, give your mom a sweet-filled surprise by baking an amazing cake for her at home. By means of a few basic ingredients from your pantry or the local store, you can curate these simple to bake delicious cake recipes.

Chai Banana Cake

Ingredients :

All-purpose flour (2 ¼ cups)

Baking powder (1 tsp)

Baking soda (1 tsp)

Ground cardamom(1 tsp)

Ground cinnamon(1 tsp)

Ground ginger(½ tsp)

Salt(½ tsp)

Nutmeg (¼tsp)

Whole milk(1 cup)

Tea(1 tbsp)

Bananas (3 over ripe medium)

Unsalted butter(½ cup)

Brown sugar (1 cup)

Eggs (2)

Vanilla extract (1 tsp)

Process:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl and sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, salt and nutmeg together and keep aside.

Step 2: Take milk and tea into a pan and keep it to a simmer. Take off and let it steep for 20 minutes, after disposing of the used tea. Mash bananas and the prepared milk in a bowl and set aside.

Step 3: Beat butter and sugar in another bowl for about 2 minutes.

Step 4: Introduce vanilla extract and banana mix until blended.

Step 5: Add flour combination and stir until combined.

Step 6: Grease a 11″ baking dish and pour the cake mixture.

Step 7: Bake for 1 hr 20 min to 1 hr 30 min. Check with a toothpick if it comes out clean when popped in into the bread.

Step 8: Allow the bake to cool for about 20 min before removing.

Fresh Strawberry Cake

Ingredients :

Flour (3 cups)

Baking powder(1 tbsp)

Salt (1/2 tsp)

Unsalted butter (1 cup)

Granulated sugar (1 3/4 cup)

Eggs (3)

Egg yolks (of 2)

Milk (1 1/4 cups)

Vanilla extract (2 tsp)

Heavy cream (3 cups)

Powdered sugar (1 cup)

Cream cheese

Vanilla extract (1/2 tsp)

Optional - Sliced strawberries for decoration

Process:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl and sieve flour, baking powder, salt together, and keep aside.

Step 2: In another bowl, whip butter, and sugar together with an electric mixing blender until fluffy.

Step 3: Introduce eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla slowly while continuing the blending.

Step 4: Add 1/3 part of the flour mix and ½ part of the milk mixture alternatively with low speed. Fold the batter gently.

Step 5: Divide the prepared batter into three equal parts.

Step 6: Grease round dishes and pour the cake mixture.

Step 7: Bake for 25 - 30 mins until a toothpick when popped into the bread comes out clean.

Step 8: Allow the bake to cool for about 10 min before removing.

For the frosting:

Whip heavy cream until soft peaks are formed and add powdered sugar. Add cream cheese and vanilla until fluffy. Add strawberries and mix until consistent.

Wait for cake layers to cool completely before adding the topping.

Lemon Cake

Ingredients :

Flour (3 cups)

Baking powder (1 1/2 tsp)

Salt (1 tsp)

Baking soda 1/2 tsp)

Butter (1 cup)

Sugar (2 1/2 cups)

Eggs (5)

Vanilla extract (1/2 tsp)

Lemon juice (1/4 cups)

Buttermilk (3/4 cups)

Process:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl and sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda salt together, and keep aside.

Step 2: In another bowl, whip butter, and sugar together with an electric mixing blender until fluffy.

Step 3: Introduce eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla extract slowly while continuing the blending.

Step 4: Add 1/3 part of the flour mix and lime juice and buttermilk alternatively with low speed. Fold the batter gently.

Step 5: Divide the prepared batter into 2 equal parts.

Step 6: Grease 2 8” round dishes and pour the cake mixture.

Step 7: Bake for 45 to 50 mins until a toothpick when popped into the bread comes out clean.

Step 8: Allow the bake to cool for about 10 min before removing.

Split cakes into 4 layers using a long serrated knife. Fill with lemon curd, jam, or icing. Apply crumb coat and Almost Homemade Buttercream frosting and decorate as desired.

For the frosting:

Wedge lemon or curd or jam between the layers with lemon curd, jam, or icing. Apply the crumb layer and buttercream and decorate as per choice.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Ingredients :

Unsalted butter (¾ cup)

All-purpose flour (2 cups)

Bittersweet chocolate chopped

Buttermilk (1¾ cups)

Vanilla extract (2 tsp)

Almond extract (½tsp)

Almond meal (1 cup)

Cocoa powder (½ cup)

Baking powder (2 tsp)

Baking soda (¼ tsp)

Kosher salt (1½ tsp)

Brown sugar (1¾ cups)

Eggs (2)

Process:

Step 1: In a heatproof bowl, heat chocolate and place in a double boiler. Keep stirring until melted.

Step 2: Once cool add buttermilk, and vanilla extract.

Step 3: Take a mixing bowl and sieve flour, almond meal, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda salt together, and keep aside.

Step 4: In another bowl, whip butter, and sugar together with an electric mixing blender until fluffy.

Step 5: Introduce eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla slowly while continuing the blending.

Step 6: Add 1/3 part of the flour mix and ½ part of the milk mixture alternatively with low speed. Fold the batter gently.

Step 7: Grease a cake pan and pour the cake mixture. Bake for 45 to 50 mins until a toothpick when popped into the bread comes out clean. Allow the bake to cool for about 10 min before removing.

Mango Cake

Ingredients :

Eggs (2)

Baking Powder (2 tsp )

Cake flour (¾ cup)

Salt (¼ tsp )

Sugar( 1 cup)

Unsalted butter (100 g )

Vanilla essence (1 tsp )

Lime juice (1/8 tsp )

Milk (½ cup) For Whipped Cream

Double cream (1 cup )

Mango cubes (1 cup )

Icing sugar (2 tbsp )

Vanilla extract (1 tsp )For Mango Curd

Mango 500 g (chopped)

Egg yolks (4 )

Sugar ( 1/3 cup )

Salt (a pinch )

Lime juice( 3 tbsp )

Olive oil (¼ cup)

Process:

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl and sieve flour, baking powder, salt together, and keep aside.

Step 2: In another bowl, whip butter, lime, and sugar together with an electric mixing blender until fluffy.

Step 3: Introduce eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla slowly while continuing the blending.

Step 4: Add 1/3 part of the flour mix and ½ part of the milk mixture alternatively with low speed. Fold the batter gently.

Step 5: Grease a cake pan and pour the cake mixture. Bake for 25 to30 mins until a toothpick when popped into the bread comes out clean. Allow the bake to cool for about 10 min before removing.

For Spread

Take mango pieces, salt, egg yolks, and lime juice and blend well. Strain the mixture and put it in a bowl of water on low flame. Stir occasionally, remove from heat, and add olive oil.

