Mother's Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana's Special Surprise for Moms Out There is His Track 'Ma'

Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with his friend and composer Rochak Kohli for a special song titled 'Ma' dedicated to all the hardworking mothers.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
Mother's Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana's Special Surprise for Moms Out There is His Track 'Ma'
Ayushmann Khurrana

Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to do things differently. On this Mother’s Day, the versatile actor planned a special surprise for all the moms out there. Ayushmann has released a special song titled 'Ma', dedicated to all the mothers. 

“Though every single day should be called Mother’s Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day especially dedicated to them,” said Ayushmann.

Ayushmann is teaming up with his friend and composer Rochak Kohli for the song. Rochak has also voiced the soulful track with Ayushmann. The lyrics of the song has been written by Gurpreet Saini.

Ayushmann said, “I’m collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world.”

