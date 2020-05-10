Mother's Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana's Special Surprise for Moms Out There is His Track 'Ma'
Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with his friend and composer Rochak Kohli for a special song titled 'Ma' dedicated to all the hardworking mothers.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to do things differently. On this Mother’s Day, the versatile actor planned a special surprise for all the moms out there. Ayushmann has released a special song titled 'Ma', dedicated to all the mothers.
“Though every single day should be called Mother’s Day, given the sacrifices she makes and the unconditional love that she showers on her child, it is quite sweet that we can all celebrate our mothers on a special day especially dedicated to them,” said Ayushmann.
Here's something for all the Mothers out there who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world. This track has been composed by my dear talented friend @rochakkohli and lyrics are by my amazing nikka phraa @ghuggss. I’m fortunate we’ve been together since our formative years. You need extreme purity and sensitivity as an artiste to come up with such a creation. Thanks guys!
Ayushmann is teaming up with his friend and composer Rochak Kohli for the song. Rochak has also voiced the soulful track with Ayushmann. The lyrics of the song has been written by Gurpreet Saini.
Ayushmann said, “I’m collaborating with my dear friend Rochak, who had composed this beautiful track that celebrates mothers. It is an absolute honour for me to sing this song for all the mothers who constantly and selflessly shape our lives and our world.”
