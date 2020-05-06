Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the Occasion

Mothers are an integral part of our lives. From taking care of us before birth to supporting us throughout life, mothers stand by our side like strong pillars. To celebrate the most important person in our lives, we dedicate a special day just to them. Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 10.

Mother’s Day 2020: History and Significance

The Mother’s Day celebration has its root in the United States, when Anna Jarvis first celebrated this day in the early 20th century. She organized a memorial in the memory of her mother after she died in 1905. The memorial was held at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Thus, the celebration of Mother’s Day began to recognize their efforts and value in our lives.

The day officially came into existence after Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1941, declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday. However, it is celebrated on different dates in different countries. While the UK celebrates it on the fourth Sunday of March, it is marked on February 2 in Greece.

Though no other Mother’s Day celebration is as commercialized and popular as this one, the value of a mother is also celebrated in popular traditions, like the Greek celebration of Cybele, Rhea the Roman festival of Hilaria, or the Christian Mothering Sunday celebration.

