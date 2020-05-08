Mother’s Day 2020: Last Minute Gift Ideas In A Lockdown
Even though many shops and online websites remain unavailable due to the Coronavirus lockdown, here are 5 gift ideas you can present to your mother on this Mother's Day 2020.
Mother’s Day is celebrated to make them feel special in own way. Just two days before the special occasion, you must have already thronged your brain for gift ideas. If due to the COVID-19 restrictions you have already made up your mind that you have to skip giving her a little something special this year then hangs on. There are plenty of heartfelt presents for mom that will get to you before — or by — May 10.
Even though many shops and online websites remain unavailable, there are some choices left in your kitty. From mailing her amazing subscription gifts to sending her favourite products, you can choose from virtual as well as physical present options.
So don’t scramble and stress yet! Go through our list of the best last-minute gifts for moms. With less time left, you just need to act fast.
1. Home Relaxation: You can give your mom a much-needed relaxation even if most salons and spas remain shut. Bath bombs will allow her to drift into a state of calm and serve as a heavenly pamper-session. She might have gifted you many times, but this is your chance to think about her if she doesn’t about herself.
2. OTT Subscription: Get her membership registered with any or all OTT streaming websites. It could make her really happy if she can catch up a series or a film of different genres whenever she wants.
3. Books: If your mother is one of the bibliophiles who like to enjoy reading from a paperback compared to from a kindle, buy her Book of the Month subscription. Don’t think of anything as inadequate as she will be happy that you thought about doing something for her.
4. Gift Cards: If you still feel that online shopping is not reliable enough, then you can always buy her a gift card from any of the shopping sites.
5. Fitness Kit: If your mom is a fitness enthusiast then you can buy her a yoga mat and set of dumbles.
