Mother’s Day 2020: Messages, WhatsApp Greeting, Quotes to Make the Day Special

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. On this special day, we make an extra effort to make her feel special and tell her how much we love her.

From being our morning alarm to pushing us to be the very best, moms are the one-stop solution to all our problems.

To show your mother how special she is in your life you can greet her through these beautiful messages on Mother’s Day 2020:

·“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” Happy Mother’s Day 2020

·“My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ” Mother’s Day 2020

·“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” Happy Mother’s Day

· “Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism.” Happy Mothers Day 2020

·“Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.”

·“I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”

·“To the world, you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.” Happy Mother’s Day 2020

· “Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”

