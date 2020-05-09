Mother’s Day 2020: Single Mothers of Bollywood
Being a parent is not a cakewalk and it takes immense strength to be a single mother. On this day dedicated to mothers, we are looking at some of the single mothers in Bollywood.
With Mother's Day 2020 nearing, it’s time to remind the significance of the powerful women. Not only is the day to celebrate an occasion but also to realize that we wouldn’t have existed if not for our mothers.
Being a parent is not a cakewalk and it takes immense strength to be a single mother. On this day dedicated to mothers, we are looking at some of the single mothers in Bollywood. These women have single-handedly raised their children without losing the ground of career. They have not only broken stereotypes but have redefined women empowerment.
This Mothers' Day let's laud five moms in Bollywood who went against the tide for their kids.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma has raised her daughter Samaira and son Kiaan beautifully. After her separation from Sunjay Kapur, she maintains her command over the children. Karisma is truly an inspiration to single moms.
Amrita Singh
Amrita Singh divorced actor Saif Ali Khan in 2004. For Amrita, bringing up her children has been the foremost priority. She has brought up her kids, Sara and Ibrahim with utmost dignity.
Pooja Bedi
Pooja divorced her husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala in 2003. She has a daughter Alaya and son Omar from the marriage.
Neena Gupta
After Neena’s relationship with the legendary cricketer Vivian Richards got immense media attention, she had to cross another ocean when she disclosed having a child with him. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actress raised Masaba all on her own without any qualms whatsoever for having a baby out of wedlock.
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen adopted two girls after becoming Miss Universe - Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. An epitome of courage, she has raised both daughters elegantly and has inspired many.
View this post on Instagram
#love #happiness #freedom #beauty #divinity #energy #conviction #courage Women can’t be defined generically, even when mentioned collectively!!!❤️ To truly celebrate a woman, it’s important to accept all ‘her’ nuanced differences, her innate strength, momentary vulnerabilities & yes strength again! it’s often said, ‘women are complicated’ well, imagine going through a lifetime of fast paced changes, physically, biologically, emotionally, socially...then realise, just how uncomplicated a ‘woman’ actually makes it all look!!!❤️ She’s not perfect, but gives it ‘HER’ all, she’s born with a heart of a nurturer, with the ‘Will’ to be a provider. She’s #shakti not for the lack of fear but for owning courage inspite of it! She’s a force of nature, that drives the seasons..no matter what the role, resilient until the very end! Dugga Dugga #HappyWomensDay ❤️ what a privilege to be born a woman!!! With love & kisses, Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!!I love you guys!!!
