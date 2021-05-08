Mother’s Day 2021: Date, History and Significance of This Special Day For Moms

Mothers, the beautiful creation, are an integral part of our lives. Mother’s love throughout the life remains unconditional and she stands by our side like strong pillar. Mothers can raise families, even if they are alone, and make any house beautiful and loving with their presence. Every year, we celebrate Mother’s Day – a special day dedicated to honour and recognise the love of all the mothers. On this day, children hails their mother for everything she does assiduously.

Mother’s Day 2021: Date

In India, Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 9.

Different countries celebrate Mother’s Day on different dates. UK citizens celebrate the Mother’s Day on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Greece, it is marked on February 2, linking the day with Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

Mother’s Day 2020: History and Significance

The Mother’s Day celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century in US. It is believed that US celebrated the first Mother’s Day. In US, a woman name Anna Jarvis organized a memorial in the memory of her mother after she died in 1905. Three years after her mother’s death, Jarvis organized a memorial ceremony at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia to honour her mother and all mothers. Thus, the celebration of Mother’s Day began to recognize their efforts and value in our lives.

The Mother’s Day officially came into existence after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914, declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

