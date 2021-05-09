Mother's Day 2021: Inspiring Quotes About Moms

Like every year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on the second Sunday of May. A mother’s love for her children always remains unconditional and she stands by our side like a strong pillar. Mothers are the idol of selfless love and they make every effort to make our lives better and make us into good human beings.
This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 9. On this special day, we have a chance to thank our mothers for everything they do and express our love and gratitude to them. Wish your mother with some of these quotes for the special day.
- A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s - Princess Diana
- Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob. —Leroy Brownlow
- It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? —Mahatma Gandhi
- God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers - Rudyard Kipling
- To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. —Maya Angelou
- The most beautiful word on the lips of mankind is the word ‘Mother’, and the most beautiful call is the call of ‘My Mother - Kahlil Gibran
- Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children —Maxim Grosky
- We are born of love; love is our mother. —Rumi
- Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled. —Emily Dickinson
- All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother —Abraham Lincoln
- Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face —George Eliot
- Motherhood: All love begins and ends there - Robert Browning
- All I am I owe to my mother - George Washington
