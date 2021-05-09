Mother's Day 2021: Movies That Celebrate the Spirit of Motherhood

Mothers are the only souls on this planet who love their children unconditionally. They are always willing to take any step to ensure the best possible life for their children. Mother’s day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year and is an occasion for us to honour our mothers and their infinite sacrifices. While owing to the coronavirus lockdown we may not be able to treat our moms with a pleasant outing, we can make the most of the day spending some quality time with her at home.

Here is a list of some Bollywood movies to enjoy with your mother a bowl full of popcorn and drinks:

English Vinglish

English Vinglish comes as the tale of a mother who does not know English and is repeatedly made to feel insecure by her family and society. The film is touching and depicts the transformational journey of Shashi, the lead character played by Sridevi.

Read more: Mother’s Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Mom

Paa

The movie centres around renowned actress Vidya Balan, who plays the role of a remarkably caring and strong single mother, who takes every step to save her ailing son. Iconic actor, Amitabh Bachchan has played the role of the son who suffers from progeria, an unusual genetic disorder that has made his life short and difficult.

Secret Superstar

The movie involves a courageous mother who supports her teenage daughter, going against her husband. The mother leaves no stone unturned to help her daughter pursue her passion and protect her from the abusive father. The mother also leaves her spouse for the sake of her daughter’s ambition.

Mom

The movie features veteran actress Sridevi, Sajal Ali and Akshaye Khanna and revolves around a furious mother who vows to destroy the lives of four men who sexually attacked her stepdaughter at a party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here