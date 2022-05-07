Mother’s Day 2022: Amazing Gift Ideas to Thank Your Pillar of Support

MOTHER’S DAY 2022: It is truly said that ‘God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers’. From giving birth to showering their child with unconditional love, mothers are a pillar of support in every stage and walk of life. Anything we do for our mom is not enough for the sacrifices she made. We often forget to appreciate and thank her for bringing us up and other things that she does for us and our family.

However, Mother’s Day which is celebrated on the Second Sunday of May gives us the chance to thank her for everything. This year, the day will fall on May 8 and you can express your love and thank your mother with some beautiful gifts. While a thoughtful handmade Mother’s Day gift can make your mom feel special, you can also opt for a readymade gift that is easily available in the market and is also budget-friendly.

There are plenty of gifts available in the market right from jewellery to a customised Mother’s Day gift that can speak volumes about your love for her. Here we have enlisted some of the amazing gift ideas to make this Mother’s day extra special for your mom:

Jewellery

Starting from the traditional gifting ideas, a piece of jewellery is always loved by everyone. You can go for any gold, diamond jewellery or an artificial jewellery piece, depending on your budget. There are several options available in the market like ring, earring, neckpiece or bangles. Home-made DIY gifts

If you are one of the creative people, you can go for any DIY gifting ideas including some handmade cakes to a handpicked self-care package. You can bake your mom a batch of her favourite cookies or gift her handmade chocolates. Potted plants

This environment-friendly gift can make your mother feel refreshed. If she loves gardening, she is gonna love it. You can order the potted plant or get it from any shop. You can also give an old pot a makeover by adding a couple of coats of chalk paint and decorating with gem stickers. Electric Massager

A mother walks all day, runs around for the family and remains on her feet the whole day but never gives up. You can give her some relief by helping her out with the daily chores and gifting this amazing foot massager. You can gift your mom a lifelong foot spa and massager that comes with automatic rollers, digital panel, bubble bath and water heating technology. This will make her feel relaxed. Handmade card

A handmade card is always an overwhelming gift. You can express your love through this and make your mum feel extra special.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.