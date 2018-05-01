Mother's Day: Beautiful Gifting Ideas For Your Mom

Mother's Day is fast approaching, but don't panic -- this spring has seen the release of multiple new beauty products perfect for gifting. Here are some of our favorites.Heritage fashion and beauty house Coach's new scent "Coach Floral" is inspired by Tea Roses and strikes a summery note, thanks to pineapple sorbet, citrus and gardenia elements.Natural beauty brand Lush's limited-edition Mother's Day collection includes this "Incredible Mom" bath bomb, containing mood-lifting bergamot and ylang ylang oils for a heavenly at-home spa moment.Go the extra mile by making up a tailored makeup palette for the special woman in your life with the help of Jennifer Lopez, whose debut cosmetics collection for Inglot includes a "Freedom System Palette" that allows shoppers to pick out their favorite eyeshadow shades.Say it with a candle this Mother's Day. Bath & Body Works has released a series of three-wick soy-based wax candles that boast heartfelt statements and come in a range of scents, including "Fresh Cut Lilacs."Dior's new "Hydra Life" skincare range includes an "Intense Sorbet Creme" soothing balm that works to soften and calm the skin in addition to reducing redness and increasing suppleness.