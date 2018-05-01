English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mother's Day: Beautiful Gifting Ideas For Your Mom
Natural beauty brand Lush's limited-edition Mother's Day collection includes this "Incredible Mom" bath bomb, containing mood-lifting bergamot and ylang ylang oils for a heavenly at-home spa moment.
Mother's Day is fast approaching, but don't panic -- this spring has seen the release of multiple new beauty products perfect for gifting. Here are some of our favorites.
Coach
Heritage fashion and beauty house Coach's new scent "Coach Floral" is inspired by Tea Roses and strikes a summery note, thanks to pineapple sorbet, citrus and gardenia elements.
Lush
Natural beauty brand Lush's limited-edition Mother's Day collection includes this "Incredible Mom" bath bomb, containing mood-lifting bergamot and ylang ylang oils for a heavenly at-home spa moment.
JLO X Inglot
Go the extra mile by making up a tailored makeup palette for the special woman in your life with the help of Jennifer Lopez, whose debut cosmetics collection for Inglot includes a "Freedom System Palette" that allows shoppers to pick out their favorite eyeshadow shades.
Bath & Body Works
Say it with a candle this Mother's Day. Bath & Body Works has released a series of three-wick soy-based wax candles that boast heartfelt statements and come in a range of scents, including "Fresh Cut Lilacs."
Dior
Dior's new "Hydra Life" skincare range includes an "Intense Sorbet Creme" soothing balm that works to soften and calm the skin in addition to reducing redness and increasing suppleness.
