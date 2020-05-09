Mother’s Day: When and Why Do We Celebrate the Special Day for Moms in India

Mothers are special. Mother’s Day is that time of the year when people across the world get together to thank mothers for their selfless love and celebrate motherhood.

To celebrate the day, children shower their mothers with gifts, love and special wishes.

[q]When do we celebrate Mother's Day in India?[/q]

[ans]Just like most other countries, India also celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May. The day was first recognised in the US in the year 1941. Mother’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10. [/ans]

Why we celebrate Mother’s Day in India?

In 1905, school teacher Anna Jarvis began her mission of establishing an eternal tribute to her late mother. After several rejections, then US President Woodrow Wilson in 1941 signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday in honour of mothers.

Other countries, including India, also started following the practise to celebrate and honour a mother characterised by unconditional love for her children.

How do you make your mom feel special on Mother's Day?

There are many ways to make the day special for your moms. However, the most important one is to take care of them throughout the year, and not just one day. Respect and treat her with dignity and share her load. You can also cook special dishes for them.

