1-min read

Mothers, Gift Yourself a Day Of Detox

While mothers spend most of the days in lockdown working and taking care of the needs of family and home, it's time for self-care.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Mothers, Gift Yourself a Day Of Detox
Image: Getty images

Mothers Day is around the corner, so go ahead and plan some guilt free 'me-time.'

While you spend most of the days in lockdown working and taking care of the needs of family and home, it's time to take care of yourself. Try a special skin detox session for a refreshing break from her daily hustle and for some rest and relaxation.

Dr Geetika Mittal, a consulting dermatologist at Cetaphil believes a rejuvenating detox session is the perfect way to unwind. She shares five simple ways to pamper yourself on Mother's Day:

Make a refreshing summer cooler

A common recommendation for good health and great immunity is Vitamin C. With summers setting in, make a refreshing lemonade with mint leaves and honey. This will leave you feeling rejuvenated and will help detox you body as well add a natural radiance to her skin.

Cook a fresh healthy meal

For just seven days, make her some healthy delicious meals loaded with fruit nuts, dry fruit, vegetables and greens. Please ensure they are cleaned thoroughly though and don't allow the grumbling at the table to get the better of you.

Balanced skincare routine

As mothers represent the epitome of gentle care, you need to care for your skin too. Ensure you have the right set of products to cleanse and moisturise. The right choice of products are is naturally fulfilling and basically help to enhance the cells and help the removal of skin impurities in a much easier manner, thus improving overall health.

Light exercising

Opt for light yoga asanas, simple stretching and meditation to help feel at ease. This will help relieve stress and get rid of muscle stiffness too. After all, a bit of sweating is essential.

Cleansing bath

Using right bathing products such as a cup of unfiltered apple cider vinegar and a few drops of olive oil or a few drops of lemon juice in lukewarm water will help you feel refreshed.

With these simple skin detox tips, you can give yourself a day you really deserves.

