Mouni Roy Excited to Make Lakme Fashion Week Ramp Debut
Actress Mouni Roy is looking forward to be a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week ramp at its Summer/Resort 2019.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who made a successful Bollywood debut with Gold last year, is looking forward to be a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week ramp at its Summer/Resort 2019 here on Friday.
Mouni, who worked extensively in television before making a foray into films, will walk the ramp for designer Payal Singhal's ‘Qo'shilish', which is being presented in collaboration with handbags brand Caprese.
The actress said in a statement: "I met Payal five years back, and luckily for her, her superlative designs and outfits precede the beautiful and kind person she is.
"I love her and her clothes. I remember telling her a year later that I want to walk for you and she said she will make it happen, and she did. I couldn't be happier for the fact that my first LFW walk is for her."
Mouni said it makes her believe more in the mantra: "Follow your dreams, they do come true."
With ‘Qo'shilish, which means confluence in Uzbek, Singhal will trace the historic journey along the Silk Route, and showcase how creativity is not bound by boundaries or borders.
