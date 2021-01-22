Mouni Roy Feeds 10 Months Old White Tiger, Watch Video
Mouni Roy is currently on a vacation in Dubai and shared a video from a zoo as she fed a tiger.
- Last Updated: January 22, 2021, 14:17 IST
Naagin fame actress Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai and seems to be in love with the different breeds of animals. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her dreamy vacation. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped an adorable clip of herself where she can be seen feeding a piece of meat to a little white tiger at an animal park. While the actress looks a bit nervous as well as excited, she also shared her feelings in the caption.
She mentioned that while it is a scary feeling, she is also happy to meet the little ‘Cupy’ which is just 10 months old. The actress looks gorgeous in a white tee paired with a black blazer and white pants.
Just a day ago, Mouni shared another video from the animal park where she can be seen feeding giraffes, toucans and several other animals. In the video, she can also be seen playing a tug of war with a tiger while she captioned the post as “Best day” with the “beautiful babies”. She also thanked the animal park authority to have her.
On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Brahmastra in a different shade where she will be seen playing the role of villain.