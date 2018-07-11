English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mouni Roy's Latest Photo Acing the 180-Degree High Kick is Winning the Internet; See Pics
On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.
Actress Mouni Roy, best known for role in the hit television series Naagin, recently took to her official Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her fitness routine. The Gold actor, who has always been a fashion icon and fitness enthusiast, can be seen sweating it out in the gym with her trainer Kuldeep Shashi.
In the photo, Mouni can be seen doing a high kick -- an extremely tough 180-degree stretch -- much to surprise of her admirers.
With the able support from her trainer, Mouni shows off her flexibility, strength and her determination to push the limits to stay fit.
Take a look.
Here are some more photos of Mouni Roy acing her fitness regime. Take a look.
Mouni, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold directed by Reema Kagti, is based on hockey player Tapan Das's indomitable wish to win the World Cup for India during the pre-independence era.
