1-min read

Mouni Roy Looks Elegant in a Pretty Pink Ethnic Outfit, See Pics

Mouni Roy is fairly active on social media so fans don’t miss an update from their beloved celebrity.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
On Thursday, Mouni clicked some lovely images and posted to her Instagram. The actress is seen posing happily in a garden. Mouni looks beautiful in a pretty pink kurta decked with elaborate white embroidery work. She paired it with a loose and comfortable white pyjama with thread work. The Gold actress chose to leave her tresses free and open and minimal makeup.

Mouni’s friends from the industry including Arjun Bijlani, Shamita Shetty, Aamna Sharif, Neeti Mohan and Adaa Khan have showered the images with lots of love.

Mouni will be seen on the big screen in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra. The much-anticipated fantasy drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar. In the first part of the adventure franchise, Ranbir will be essaying a character, Shiva and Alia will play the role of Isha. The big project also features Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

