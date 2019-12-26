Mouni Roy Looks Stunning in Red Bikini, See Pics

Actress Mouni Roy has been holidaying for a while now and her fans on social media are always up for a treat as and when she shares her pictures. Mouni is currently enjoying her beach vacation and the photos are proof that the actress knows how to ring into the New Year in style.

The Gold actress took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her beach day photos. In the pictures, Mouni is seen wearing a red two-piece bikini with a robe and is running around the beach.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor ....Beach day = happy happy”

The pictures have already created a buzz on the Internet. So far, it has received 6,21,424 likes.

Before leaving for her vacation, Mouni had turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Expressing her happiness on turning Santa for the kids, Mouni said, "They are as normal as we are. I felt so good today. It was a lovely evening spent with innocent souls as I got reminded of my secret santa days,” quoted IANS as saying.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Mikhil Musale’s Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is currently working on 2020 movie Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

