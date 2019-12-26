Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Mouni Roy Looks Stunning in Red Bikini, See Pics

In the pictures shared by Mouni Roy, she is seen wearing a red two-piece bikini with a robe and is running around the beach.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mouni Roy Looks Stunning in Red Bikini, See Pics
Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy has been holidaying for a while now and her fans on social media are always up for a treat as and when she shares her pictures. Mouni is currently enjoying her beach vacation and the photos are proof that the actress knows how to ring into the New Year in style.

The Gold actress took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her beach day photos. In the pictures, Mouni is seen wearing a red two-piece bikini with a robe and is running around the beach.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor ....Beach day = happy happy”

The pictures have already created a buzz on the Internet. So far, it has received 6,21,424 likes.

Before leaving for her vacation, Mouni had turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Expressing her happiness on turning Santa for the kids, Mouni said, "They are as normal as we are. I felt so good today. It was a lovely evening spent with innocent souls as I got reminded of my secret santa days,” quoted IANS as saying.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Mikhil Musale’s Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is currently working on 2020 movie Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram