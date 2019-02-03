LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Mouni Roy Oozes Oomph on Lakme Fashion Week Ramp in Payal Singhal's Design

Mouni Roy makes her debut on Payal Singhal's show at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Updated:February 3, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Mouni Roy Oozes Oomph on Lakme Fashion Week Ramp in Payal Singhal's Design
Mouni Roy walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019.
Actress Mouni Roy, who struck gold at the box office with her maiden film "Gold" last year, is now looking forward to three movie releases this year. She says they are diverse projects — something she didn't expect so early on in her career.



Mouni has been a part of showbiz since making her debut with TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in 2006.





Excited about her upcoming slate, Mouni told IANS here: "'RAW Romeo Akbar Walter' is coming out on April 12. 'Made in China' will be out on August 30, and 'Brahmastra' will release sometime this year."

While "RAW" is an espionage thriller starring John Abraham, "Made In China" is a comedy entertainer with Rajkummar Rao, and the big-ticket "Brahmastra" is a fantasy film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and boasts of a star-led ensemble.




It seems like 2019 is a good year for Mouni.

"Hope so... I really hope so," said the actress after she walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for designer Payal Singhal.

She said she isn't allowed to talk about my characters too much.

"But all I can say is they are very interesting films. All characters are very different from one another. So I really really feel happy to be a part of all these projects.

"I didn't expect it so early on in my career that I would get to play such fascinating characters. But I hope to do more work... These are just three films, and I would love to do a lot more," Mouni added.

The digital content platform is also something that she finds "tremendously" exciting.

"I am a very proud TV actor and I have said that time and again. It has given me my everything that I have today. Yes, it's exciting to be a part of films, but if something exciting comes up on TV or web, I may take it up.

"It is just that I don't want to be stuck for something for a year or 10 months because these are longish projects. If I find something that I can do in three or four months' time, I would like that," she added.

At LFW, Mouni on Friday took a confident walk in a classic lehenga choli ensemble from Singhal's 'Qo'shilish' collection.

"I was very nervous, and was shaking before taking to the ramp. When I am on stage, I am a confident person, but I had no confidence before I got on the stage. But the designer said, just go ahead and romance with the camera."

Of her own fashion mantra, Mouni said: "I don't have one. I believe in dressing for an occasion."

Style or comfort?

"Both," she said without a thought.

