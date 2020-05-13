Mouni Roy Posts Throwback Pictures From Beach Vacay

It’s Mouni Roy’s best friend’s birthday today and they can’t enjoy the day together due to COVID-19 lockdown. However, the Gold actress celebrated her BFF, Roopali’s birthday with a slew of special posts on her social media handle.

Mouni uploaded multiple images and videos in three parts that include vivid memories from the days gone by.

In the blasts from the past, Mouni posted to Instagram, we got a glimpse of the best friends having a gala time during holidays.

Recollecting her favorite moments, Mouni wrote, “all of which we spend together( mostly) with our families, along the years we have made fests out of all of trips, lunches, extremely inconvenient rock climbing fest to reach the waterfalls, swim there with snakes ( I almost drowned), skinny dipping, dancing on the beach & streets & hallways fest, calorie fests are the best though(sic.)”

In her last post, Mouni wished her 'gorgeous sister', 'happy happy birthday' and wrote, “Saved the best for the end!I love you because you think by hiding your face down you are invisible in the picture! I am fortunate have you, my gorgeous sister.. Unlucky for you, your good looks precedes the beautiful person you are (sic.)”

Meanwhile, Mouni has been missing food made by her mother. In a recent chat with ETimes, she shared her plans after the lockdown.

When asked,” One person you miss the most in this lockdown?” Mouni replied saying, “I miss my mum and my brother the most in this lockdown”.

She also added that her mother, brother and best friend Roopali are the first people she wants to hug, once everything is back to normal.

Mouni will be seen on the big screen in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra.

