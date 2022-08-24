CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#GaneshChaturthi
Home » News » Lifestyle » Mouni Roy Rocks A Rs.8k Mini Corset Ruffled Dress Set, Other Celebrities Approve Of It
1-MIN READ

Mouni Roy Rocks A Rs.8k Mini Corset Ruffled Dress Set, Other Celebrities Approve Of It

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 13:29 IST

New Delhi, India

This outfit is absolutely vacay goals and worth taking inspiration from. (Source: Instagram)

This outfit is absolutely vacay goals and worth taking inspiration from. (Source: Instagram)

What do you think of this look, goals or not?

Okay, we have got to admit that Mouni Roy does serve us some really steamy and gorgeous looks. Her attention to detail is what makes her look absolutely swoon-worthy and perfect.

Whether it is an Indian function or a party by the beach, Mouni knows the drill of dressing up according to the occasion like very few do and we sure love her for that.

Earlier this week, the ‘Naagin’ actress took to her social media to share pictures of herself from the picturesque Dubai, in a cream-coloured ruffled mini dress that seemed perfect for a chill vacation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Want the dress? It is from a label called Appapop and is everything that a girl wants in her closet. It is the perfect amount of style meets drama and we are so rooting for that.

But what truly blew our minds off was the brown corset belt which was elegant and sexy all at once. And in case you are planning to buy the same ensemble, we are here with the details of it. Known as the ‘Iryna Boxy Ruffle Corset Dress’ you can find it on the brand’s website for an amount of Rs. 7999.

A screenshot from the website of the brand.

And, trust us when we break it to you that it is just not us who loved the look but there are other celebrities who felt the same way too- ‘Jersey’ actress Mrunal Thakur commented on the post saying, ‘Doll’ while dancer Lauren Gottlieb said, “Love you,” and we sure do agree with both!

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 24, 2022, 13:29 IST
last updated:August 24, 2022, 13:29 IST