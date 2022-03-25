Mouni Roy Sets the Internet on Fire with her Traditional Look, See Pics

Mouni Roy is a style diva and often leaves her fans spellbound by her beautiful looks. The actor looks adorable in every attire, be it western or Indian. Now, she is leaving everyone awestruck with her recent ethnic avatar in a blush pink saree. With her new look, which she carried for a television reality show, Mouni is giving goals for weddings outfits.

Mouni has shared a group of photos on her Instagram account flaunting her beauty in a heavy embroidered blush pink saree from the selves of designer Mishru. She chose to have a full sleeve embellished blouse to go with the saree. One thing which was making her look royal and extravagant was her jewellery. She paired a gold choker and a golden necklace with matching earrings from Karan Johar’s jewellery brand Tyaani Fine Jewellery.

Posing like a queen, Mouni kept her makeup subtle by bringing focus to her metallic eyes. To complete the look, she tied her hair in a middle-parted low-bun.

Her whole look was assembled by the celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who is well known to style other stars like Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

This isn’t the first time, the ‘Gold’ actor is giving us the wedding inspiration. Earlier also, she has managed to pull a lot of magical ethnic looks which are perfect for a grand Indian wedding. Let’s look at some of the best saree looks of Mouni below.

On the work front, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Gold alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles with big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna in other roles and is expected to release in September this year. Apart from this, she is best known for playing the role of Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap.

