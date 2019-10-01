Take the pledge to vote

Mouni Roy Sets the Temperature Soaring in New Picture, See Here

Mouni Roy is having a gala time on her vacation as she enjoys the sun and the beach in Thailand.

October 1, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Mouni Roy is having a gala time on her vacation as she enjoys the sun and the beach in Thailand. With her vogue sartorial taste and love for experiments, the actress is a sight to behold as she poses in the middle of the ocean.

Ditching the usual bikinis and monokinis, Mouni layered her printed bikini with a long knit white crochet dress. Keeping her make-up minimum, she left her long curly tresses open with a pair of danglers and a bracelet.

Her picture has got over 2.7 lakh likes in just four hours with several comments. Calling her a mermaid, actor Jibraan Khan commented to the post, "Jalpari !! Who clicks these ?"

On the work front, currently, Mouni is busy promoting her film MAde in China, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film releases on Diwali. Made in China is reportedly a struggling Gujarati businessman’s journey to success. Rajkummar will play the lead role, Mouni will essay the character of his wife.

Apart from this, she also has Brahmastra releasing in 2020, which co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in lead roles. Brahmastra is set for Summer 2020 release, however, an official release date is yet to be confirmed. The 32-year-old is reportedly playing a character with grey shade in the three-part superhero fantasy drama.

