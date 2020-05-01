Take the pledge to vote

Mouni Roy Shares Self-made Sketches on Social Media, See Pics

Mouni Roy shared some sketches she made during the coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Mouni Roy Shares Self-made Sketches on Social Media, See Pics
Mouni Roy

TV actor Mouni Roy is a woman of many talents. Apart from being an actor she is also a dancer, a painter and can sketch well too.

Mouni took to Instagram in order to share a sketch that she has made recently. Her sketch includes quite a few things. One can see a book, a baby, a cup and saucer, a candle, pair of feet with ghungroo, flowers, moon, a woman and a baby.

The multi-talented actor has signed the sketch in Bengali. As can be seen in the sketch it was made on April 29, 2020.

Till now, her post has got over one lakh likes. Captioning her sketch, she said, "Just, Prayers & hope.."

This, however, is not the first time that she has shared her artworks. Previously, she shared a sketch in which she had made a portrait of a woman playing the violin. She captioned the post as "Her music her magic, the literature of her heart”.

View this post on Instagram

just, Prayers & hope..

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni on Thursday had condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at the age of 67 in a hospital in Mumbai. Sharing a happy candid photo of him, she wrote, "Grew up watching and loving you.. today s the end of an era.. heartbroken, not prepared for this at all..rest in peace sir.. your stories will live on.."

