1-min read

Mouni Roy Spends Valentine's Day Snorkeling in the Sea and Lazing on the Beach in Maldives

Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Maldives. The actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos and videos.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Mouni Roy Spends Valentine's Day Snorkeling in the Sea and Lazing on the Beach in Maldives
Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's new vacation pics are sure a joy to look at for her fans. Mouni is currently vacationing in Maldives. The actress, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can't get enough of her.

The photos showed her lazing around in the pool, having breakfast and also swinging by the sea. "Found my spot in this ridiculously beautiful painting ; thank you for letting me come & 'hang'," she posted.

She also posted a bunch of videos of her snorkeling in the sea on Valentine's Day.

HAPPY LOVE DAY !

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in "Brahmastra", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed "Mogul", the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in "Brahmastra", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed "Mogul", the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.
