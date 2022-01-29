Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: The Actress Set the Perfect Mood Board for 2022 Brides

When you think about weddings! The next best thing you think about after food, obviously! is what the bride is wearing. And when it comes to celebrity weddings, it’s the bridal trousseau that everyone has their eyes on. Keeping her fashion game on point, Mouni looked beautiful in every attire she adorned during her wedding festivities.

Mouni Roy who tied the knot with her best friend and businessman Suraj Nambiar in not one but two ceremonies on January 27th, gave the world a glimpse of their happiest day through a myriad of colourful pictures. From classic Sabyasachi to shimmery Falguni Shane Peacock, every outfit enhanced Mouni’s charismatic personality with elan. Here’s a compilation of all the ensembles Mouni adorned during her wedding festivities.

Little Miss Sunshine

The pre-wedding functions comprising the haldi and mehendi ceremony saw Mouni grace the occasion in white and yellow outfits respectively. The yellow lehenga set designed by Payal Singhal celebrated Mouni’s fun personality and was adorned with tassels which grooved along with her as she danced to the tunes of Mehendi hai rachnewali. The intricate embroidery and cowrie shells on the choli added a traditional touch to her overall look.

The Red Wedding

Red is and will always be a favourite among brides! Mouni embraced Suraj’s Malayalee roots and decked up as a South Indian bride. Though she opted for a red and white Bengali sari, the drape gave it an illusion of a South Indian wedding sari. She paired the sari with temple jewellery designed by Anmol Jewellers. Honouring her Bengali roots, Mouni wore a classic Sabyasachi lehenga set for her Bengali wedding ceremony. The bridal lehenga was created in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and featured embroidered revival zardozi borders. She completed the traditional look with an embroidered tissue veil, trimmed with handmade kiran.

All That Gold

Following the wedding, the couple danced their way into our hearts at the sangeet/cocktail party. Looking glamorous in a gold lehenga set designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, Mouni’s performance was all about drama as she grooved to Rowdy Baby with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Adding a dash of drama and glitz to her overall look was the jewellery designed by golecha jewels.

Keeping it cool and sexy

Mouni definitely knows how to play it sexy and casual at the same time, the actress on one occasion stepped out looking glamorous in a metallic green fitted floor-length dress. While for another fun outing, she kept it chic and casual in a co-ord set featuring a printed crop top and wrap around short skirt.

