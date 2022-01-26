Mouni Roy Wedding: Bride-to-be Picks Payal Singhal's Yellow Lehenga for Mehendi

Mouni Roy kickstarted her pre-wedding festivities in true blue Bollywood style. The wedding festivities commenced with the haldi and mehendi ceremony on January 26 and saw her industry friends join in the fun with their desi tadka moves.

The haldi ceremony was held in the morning and followed by the mehendi ceremony which took place in the evening. As per a source, Mouni will be tying the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27th. The source reveals, “Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will tie a knot in an intimate ceremony at the Hilton Resort, Candolim Goa. Keeping the current situation in mind, the couple’s haldi and mehendi was also a private affair with their closest family and immediate inner circle of friends. The source also further adds that their friends have flown in from different parts of the country and the world to join the couple for the big day.

While the haldi ceremony was held in the morning, the mehendi function took place in the evening at the Hilton Resort, Candolim Goa. According to an Instagram story posted by Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani, during the haldi ceremony the couple were seen seated in a huge vessel filled with yellow flowers. Mouni graced the occasion along with her beau Suraj wearing a white and gold lehenga set and paired it with white dupatta. Styled by Anuradha Khurana, Mouni completed the haldi look with floral jewellery including a maang tikka, earrings and haath phool.

Like a ray of sunshine, for the mehendi ceremony Mouni wore a Payal Singhal ensemble featuring a yellow lehenga skirt adorned with free-flowing grey tassels. The skirt also featured minimal floral motifs. She paired the skirt with a fully embroidered sleeveless choli which featured cowrie shells around the neckline. She completed the look with a maang tika and a pair of chandbalis. Her mehendi look was styled by Rishika Devnani.

Surrounded by her industry friends including actor Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Omkar Kapoor, and Jia Mustafa among others, the actress was seen grooving to ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’ during the mehendi function. Both the functions were set against the beautiful backdrop of the sea where the couple’s family and friends enjoyed the festivities with some foot-thumping Bollywood music.

