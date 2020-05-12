Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mouni Roy’s Photo Will Remind You of a Famous Character from Shakespeare’s Play

Mouni Roy has shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. In the caption of her picture, she made a reference to a character in Shakespeare's play.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 12, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
Mouni Roy's Photo Will Remind You of a Famous Character from Shakespeare's Play
Mouni Roy has shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. In the caption of her picture, she made a reference to a character in Shakespeare's play.

Actress Mouni Roy has shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. In the photograph, Mouni is wearing a white noodle strap dress. From the looks of it, one can assume that the snap has been clicked on the terrace.

In the picture her face can be partially seen as half of it has been covered by leaves and flowers. She has captioned her post as “Ophelia”.

Ophelia is a famous character in William Shakespeare’s renowned play Hamlet.

The snap till now has received over two lakh likes. Her fans and followers flooded the comment box with compliments like ‘wow’ and ‘beautiful’ and many reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Gold actress had shared her artwork wherein she had created a stunning portrait of Goddess Durga. In the caption, she had written ‘Ma’ in Hindi and had added a shloka along with it.

Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The project also stars South superstar Nagarjuna in a pivotal role.

The first part of the sci-fic trilogy is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Loading